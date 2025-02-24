Amgen to invest USD 200 million in Telangana

The company also plans to invest an additional amount in the years to come.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with representatives of AMGEN

Hyderabad: US-based pharma company AMGEN on Monday, February 24, announced it would invest USD 200 million in Telangana following the inauguration of the firm’s office in Hyderabad’s Madhapur.

AMGEN’s office in Hyderabad spans over 5.24 lakh sq ft with a capacity of 3,000 people. The inauguration was attended by Amgen CEO, Robert Bradway, US Consul General Jennifer Larsen, Amgen India Representative Som Chattopadhyay and Amgen India Managing Director Naveen Gullapalli.

The CEO further added that the company also plans to invest an additional amount in the years to come.

“I welcome Amgen to our vibrant city, as they work toward making a difference in patients’ lives around the world. We look forward to working with global leaders such as Amgen to strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a biotech hub,” said CM Revanth.

“Amgen India is a reflection of the firm’s growth ambitions as well as an extension of our commitment to global health,” said Chattopadhyay, national executive for India at Amgen.

“We are excited to contribute to the dynamic global biotech ecosystem from India and welcome the incredible talent pool the country offers,” he added

