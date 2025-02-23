Eight IPS officers transferred in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, February 22 transferred eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Hyderabad.

As part of the latest transfer, the following officers were given postings:

P Vishwa Prasad (Additional CP Crimes), Dr B Naveen Kumar (SP CID), Dr Gajurao Bhupal (Joint CP Traffic Cyberabad), D Joel Davis (Joint CP Hyderabad), Sirisetti Sankeerth (ADC to Governor), B Ram Reddy (SP CID), Ch Sridhar (SP Intelligence) and S Chaitanya Kumar (DCP SB Hyderabad).

IPS officers releived from Telangana to join AP cadre

Earlier on Saturday, two IPS officers were relieved from Telangana to join the Andhra Pradesh Cadre as per the order of the Union home ministry.

The two officers are former Telangana DGP and chairman for road safety Anjani Kumar and director of police academy Abhilasha Bisht.

The MHA had also ordered the Karimnagar police commissioner Abhishek Mohanty to report to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. During the bifurcation of Telangana from undivided Andhra Pradesh, a few IPS officers were allocated service in the AP cadre by the department of personnel and training.

In March 2016, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Hyderabad passed orders allocating Anjani Kumar, Abhilasha Bhisht, Abhishek Mohanty and IAS officers D Ronald Rose, Amrapali Katta, and seven other IAS officers to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Their allocation was challenged by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India. However, they obtained a stay on their reallocation to AP. This was undone on Friday, following the orders from the MHA, leaving the IPS officers with no other options than joining the AP cadre to continue their civil service career.