Following Centre’s order, Telangana govt releases IPS officers to join AP cadre

The two officers are; former DGP and chairman for road safety, Telangana Anjani Kumar and director of police academy Abhilasha Bisht.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 22nd February 2025 9:26 pm IST
Telangana govt relieves IPS officers from service to join AP
Telangana director of police academy Abhilasha Bisht (left); Former Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar (right)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday 22, released two IPS officers serving in Telangana to report to their home cadre in Andhra Pradesh (AP), following the orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The two officers are former Telangana DGP and chairman for road safety Anjani Kumar and director of police academy Abhilasha Bisht.

The MHA had also ordered the Karimnagar police commissioner Abhishek Mohanty to report to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

MS Creative School
Also Read
MHA directs 3 IPS officers in Telangana to report to Andhra cadre

During the bifurcation of Telangana from undivided Andhra Pradesh, a few IPS officers were allocated service in the AP cadre by the department of personnel and training.

In March 2016, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Hyderabad passed orders allocating Anjani Kumar, Abhilasha Bhisht, Abhishek Mohanty and IAS officers D Ronald Rose, Amrapali Katta, and seven other IAS officers to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Their allocation was challenged by the department of personnel and training, Government of India. However, they obtained a stay on their reallocation to AP.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

This was undone on Friday, following the orders from the MHA, leaving the IPS officers with no other options than joining the AP cadre to continue their civil service career.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 22nd February 2025 9:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button