Following Centre’s order, Telangana govt releases IPS officers to join AP cadre

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday 22, released two IPS officers serving in Telangana to report to their home cadre in Andhra Pradesh (AP), following the orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The two officers are former Telangana DGP and chairman for road safety Anjani Kumar and director of police academy Abhilasha Bisht.

The MHA had also ordered the Karimnagar police commissioner Abhishek Mohanty to report to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Also Read MHA directs 3 IPS officers in Telangana to report to Andhra cadre

During the bifurcation of Telangana from undivided Andhra Pradesh, a few IPS officers were allocated service in the AP cadre by the department of personnel and training.

In March 2016, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Hyderabad passed orders allocating Anjani Kumar, Abhilasha Bhisht, Abhishek Mohanty and IAS officers D Ronald Rose, Amrapali Katta, and seven other IAS officers to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Their allocation was challenged by the department of personnel and training, Government of India. However, they obtained a stay on their reallocation to AP.

This was undone on Friday, following the orders from the MHA, leaving the IPS officers with no other options than joining the AP cadre to continue their civil service career.