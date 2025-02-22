MHA directs 3 IPS officers in Telangana to report to Andhra cadre

Hyderabad: The Union ministry of Home affairs (MHA) on Friday, February 21, asked three IPS officers serving in Telangana to report to their home cadre in Andhra Pradesh (AP) in 24 hours.

The three officers are; former DGP and chairman for road safety, Telangana Anjani Kumar, commissioner of police Karimnagar Abhishek Mohanty and director of police academy Abhilasha Bisht.

At the time of the bifurcation of Telangana from united Andhra Pradesh, a few IPS officers were allocated AP cadre by the department of personnel and training.

In March 2016, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Hyderabad passed orders allocating Anjani Kumar, Abhilasha Bhisht, Abhishek Mohanty and IAS officers D Ronald Rose, Amrapali Katta, and seven other IAS officers to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Their allocation was challenged by the the department of personnel and training, Government of India. However, they obtained a stay on their reallocation to AP.

In 2024, IAS officer Amrapali Kata’s request to be allocated Telangana cadre was denied. Amrapali Kata, who was serving as the GHMC commissioner, had to return to AP. Similarly Ronald Rose also had to return to the state.

Ministry of personnel, public grievances, and pensions rejected Amrapali Kata’s plea to allocate Telangana cadre.

Khandekar Committee, which was asked to review such requests, observed that the officer had challenged the approved guidelines for the allocation of IAS, and IPS officers after the bifurcation of AP and formation of Telangana in 2014.

The committee found that her request to swap cadre was beyond the scope of the established principles, which had already been upheld by the Telangana High Court.

Ever since there were speculations that three IPS officers may face the same fate. The orders from MHA came Friday asking the Telangana government to relieve them.