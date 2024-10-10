IAS officer Amrapali Kata’s request for Telangana cadre denied, to return to AP

Hyderabad: In a disappointment for IAS officer Amrapali Kata, the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions rejected her to be allocated the Telangana cadre on Wednesday, October 9.

The IAS officer currently serves as the GHMC commissioner in Telangana.

The IAS officer from the 2010 Andhra Pradesh cadre requested to be considered for the Telangana cadre, but the request has now been denied based on the recommendations of the Khandekar Committee.

The committee noted that Kata had challenged the guidelines for IAS officer allocation after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, a move that was previously upheld by the High Court.

In its detailed report, the committee highlighted that Kata had listed her “permanent address” as Visakhapatnam in her UPSC application and sought to be treated as an insider of Telangana. However, the Pratyush Sinha Committee, responsible for the initial allocations, had already denied this request based on established guidelines.

The ministry accepted the Khandekar Committee’s recommendation, affirming that the allocation of officers from the undivided Andhra Pradesh cadre followed uniform procedures grounded in material facts. The High Court also reiterated the importance of adhering to these guidelines, warning that any deviation would be discriminatory.

The Court further noted that Kata’s challenge to the guidelines represented an overstep into policymaking. The Khandekar Committee emphasized that her allocation to Andhra Pradesh was based on factual records and the same criteria used for all officers during the bifurcation.

As a result of this decision, Amrapali Kata will be required to return to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Who is Telangana IAS officer Amrapali Kata?

Amrapali Kata was born on November 4, 1982 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. She completed her schooling at Sai Satya Mandir School in Visakhapatnam.

She pursued B Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, followed by an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. After completing her MBA, she worked at ABN AMRO Bank before deciding to pursue a career in civil services.

Amrapali Kata secured the 39th rank in the 2010 UPSC exam and was one of the youngest candidates to clear the examination. She also became the first woman IAS officer to be appointed as the District Collector of Warangal Urban District.