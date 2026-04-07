Amid AI disruption, KTR urges youth to become job creators

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, April 6, urged the youth to be prepared for Artificial Intelligence and focus on job creation.

The former Telangana IT minister accepted the disruptive nature of AI and that it could replace people from their jobs. In a fireside chat organised at the Columbia Business School Annual Conference, Rao said, “The threat from AI is real and imminent. Governments and societies are not fully prepared for this transition.”

Skill upgradation

The Sircilla MLA said that the youth must constantly upgrade their skills to adapt to changing technologies to stay relevant and seize emerging opportunities. He reiterated that Indian youth must aspire to be job creators and said that the country is currently at a critical stage and can no longer afford to depend on technologies developed by other countries.

He explained that Hyderabad, in the same period, emerged as a centre for start-ups, with the city growing as an innovation hub, driven by a strong ecosystem comprising incubators, co-working spaces, mentors, and investors, which has led to the emergence of several unicorns.