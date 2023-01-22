Amid BBC documentary row, Twitter handle narendramodi_in’s 2013 tweet goes viral

New Delhi: Amid row over the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”, an old tweet from the Twitter handle narendramodi_in went viral on social media.

In the tweet, it was written, “Till there was DD, Akashvani, what did common people discuss- we heard it on BBC…there was no faith in DD, Akashvani: @narendramodi”.

Till there was DD, Akashvani, what did common people discuss- we heard it on BBC…there was no faith in DD, Akashvani: @narendramodi — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) April 8, 2013

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shares tweet

Sharing the tweet, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair tweeted, ‘National TV vs I̶n̶t̶e̶r̶(Anti)National. Ekdum se Paper badal diye Channel badal diye TV badal di.’

National TV vs I̶n̶t̶e̶r̶(Anti)National.

Ekdum se Paper badal diye Channel badal diye TV badal di. https://t.co/uUqojL2g46 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 22, 2023

The same tweet was also retweeted by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Y Sathish Reddy.

What is BBC documentary row?

UK’s BBC aired a documentary attacking PM Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

The outline summary of the series says that it’s “A look at tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India’s Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in the 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead”.

Amid controversy, India has dismissed it as a “propaganda piece”, saying it is designed to push a particular “discredited narrative” and that the continuing colonial mindset is “blatantly visible” in the series.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also wondered about the purpose of the documentary and the “agenda” behind it and said “frankly we do not wish to dignify such efforts”.

BBC defends Modi documentary

Later, BBC defended its controversial series as a “rigorously researched” documentary that sought to highlight important issues.

“The documentary was rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.

