Amid #BoycottLiger trend, Vijay tweets he will ‘fight’ back

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Dharma Production film ‘Liger’. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 and currently the team is on a promotional spree all across the country. During a promotional event, he opened up on the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend and supported Aamir Khan. Since then, Twitter saw a new trend in the form of #BoycottLigerMovie.

Well, seems like Vijay isn’t afraid of this internet trend and is ready to fight back.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to share a cryptic note in Telugu that read, “When we are doing as per dharma no need to care about others, We’ll fight back.” He also added a fire emoji to his tweet.

Manam Correct unnapudu

Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu

Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu.

Kotladudham 🔥#Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 20, 2022

Vijay’s tweet has evoked a huge response from netizens who called for a further boycott of the film.

You did the wrong thing by Choosing Karan Johar. #BoycottLigerMovie in Hindi Version https://t.co/jHdQrUu5iZ — భారతీయుడు 🇮🇳 (@KalyugHindu) August 21, 2022

How are you going to fight? Are you going to buy all the tickets? Your ego will destroy this film mark my words #VijayDeverakonda #AnanyaPanday #bollywood #BoycottLigerMovie #liger https://t.co/F0liHdk5Te — Bunny bun bunny (@bunnybunbunny08) August 21, 2022

Speaking about Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also star Ananya Panday, and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The film will also see a cameo appearance from former professional boxer Mike Tyson. It is a sports drama where Vijay plays a boxer.