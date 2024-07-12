Amid cancer fight, Hina Khan says ‘Fans went to Dargahs for me’

Mumbai: Popular actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and has started her treatment. Despite the challenging journey ahead, she remains “fully committed” to overcoming the disease. Hina has been sharing motivational and inspirational messages on social media, expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming support from her fans.

On Friday, Hina took to her Instagram stories to thank her fans for their love and kindness. She shared that many fans have gone to Dargahs, kept Rozas and Vrats, and even sent her Zam Zam, the holy water from Makkah, for her well-being. Hina said she is deeply touched by these gestures.

In her heartfelt message, Hina wrote, “I’m so lucky to have received so much love from all of you. Your kindness truly makes my heart overflow with emotions. People from all walks of life have reached out to me with so much love and blessings.”

She added, “My WhatsApp and Instagram DMs are flooded with messages. I’m trying my best to reply to each one of you, but it might take a long time. The support I’ve received from those on this journey before me is beyond incredible and deeply touching.”

Hina continued, “To all my amazing, wonderful fans—seriously, I can’t thank you enough. Your love and support from all corners of the world have been incredible. I’m filled with so much gratitude for all the little things you’re doing for me.”

Hina also mentioned, “Some went to Dargahs and kept Rozas for me. Some kept Vrats for my well-being and sent me Zam Zam. You’ve been going to places of worship, praying for me, and even sending me videos and pictures from these special moments.”

Earlier this month, Hina confirmed her diagnosis and assured her fans that she is “doing well” and “fully committed” to overcoming the disease.