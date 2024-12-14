Amid communal tensions, Sambhal authorities reopen 46-year-old Shiva temple

In a major move amid communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal region, a Shiva temple that reportedly remained shut for the last 46 years was discovered and reopened on Saturday, December 14 in the region by authorities accompanied by senior police officers.

This reopening comes after violent clashes that erupted during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid where five Muslims were killed on November 24.

Discovery and reopening of the temple

The temple was discovered during an anti-encroachment drive carried out by district magistrate (DM) Dr Rajendra Pensia and superintendent of police (SP) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi at Khaggu Sarai locality, predominantly inhabited by Muslims.

During the drive, the team of officials stumbled upon the temple and found idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman and a borewell that had been locked and in bad shape for many years, according to Sambhal circle officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary.

“The temple had been abandoned since 1978 due to the migration of local Hindu families”, the officer added.

The senior police officers cleaned the temple premises and rang the bell after decades.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People offer prayers at a temple in Sambhal that has been reopened today.



Patron of Nagar Hindu Sabha, Vishnu Sharan Rastogi claims that the temple has been re-opened after 1978. pic.twitter.com/0E12mUNCSl — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Sambhal SDM Vandana stated, “The temple premises have been cleaned and arrangements for electricity have been made. CCTVs are being installed for security reasons. We will restore the original structure of the temple. We have written a letter to the ASI… Police will be deployed near the temple.”

#WATCH | Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra says, "The temple premises have been cleaned and arrangements for electricity have been made. CCTVs are being installed for security reasons. The anti-encroachment drive was being carried out only on the structures which were built on public… https://t.co/Pu4M1SJYt8 pic.twitter.com/TTgk1GFaZ2 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

The Nagar Hindu Mahasabha’s patron Vishnu Sharan Rastogi lauded the district officials’ actions as a gesture of respect towards Hindu sentiments. He stated that the temple was shut because there were no priests who could be willing to live in the region after Hindus moved out.

Communal tensions

The opening of the temple happens at a time of increased communal strife after violence during a local court-ordered measurement survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The mosque has been at the centre of dispute after allegations from the Hindutva organisations that it was constructed over the remains of a destroyed temple from the Mughal rule.

The situation turned violent when people developed beliefs that there were digging activities happening at the site of the mosque provoking riots.

The violence involved stone-pelting and arson, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities. To curb the situation, the authorities imposed restrictions in Smabhal, including internet suspension and prohibitory orders.