Amid dating rumours with Abhishek, Nimrat Kaur finds ‘new companion’

Mumbai: Actress Nimrat Kaur has found a new tea-time companion.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable photo of her pet cat. Alongside the image, the ‘Airlift’ actress wrote, “Back home with my tea-time companion.” In the picture, Nimrat’s cat is seen sitting on a sofa with her.

Recently, the actress has been very active on her photo-sharing app. Earlier, she posted a series of photos of herself posing in a field of flowers. She captioned the post, “Khil-khilaate kheton mein khelti huee khaatoon!! 5 baar lagataar bol sakte ho mere yaar!?”

A few weeks ago, the ‘Dasvi’ actress made headlines for a post where she talked about a friendship so strong it makes people jealous. She shared a humorous reel where she was seen sitting on the floor and lip-syncing to a trending dialogue: “Friendship inni pakki honi chahiye di, loki dekhte hi jal jaye, jal jaan. Kahe ‘haww’, aida.” (Friendship should be so strong that people feel jealous just by looking at it. They should say, ‘Wow,’ like that.)

Alongside the reel, she captioned, “Meri aur KC (Karam Chand) ki dosti toh hai aisi… tag your BFF!! #friendship #bffgoals #sundaytimepass #weekendvibes #pakkadost #trendingreels.”

Nimrat Kaur has recently been in the spotlight due to an unverified Reddit claim suggesting she is in a relationship with Abhishek Bachchan, allegedly sparked during the filming of their 2022 film “Dasvi.”

Since the rumours surfaced, she has faced significant backlash on social media, with some accusing her of being involved in the breakdown of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage.

However, a source close to the Bachchan family has dismissed these allegations, calling them “mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish.” The source stated, “There is not an iota of truth to these rumors. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping silent as he has a lot going on in his life right now and has been advised to avoid any controversies.”

Nimrat had also addressed the rumours, stating that no matter what she does, people will always say what they want. She further explained that gossip is inevitable, so she chooses to focus on her work instead.