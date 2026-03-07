Hyderabad: The ongoing divorce dispute between Tamil actor and politician Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has taken a fresh turn. Sangeetha has reportedly filed a new petition before the Chengalpattu District Court seeking residential rights and financial maintenance while their divorce case is pending.

In the latest filing, Sangeetha has asked the court to pass an interim order allowing her to continue staying in the couple’s matrimonial home in Neelankarai, Chennai. She stated that there is a possibility she could be denied accommodation during the ongoing legal proceedings.

According to the petition, Sangeetha currently does not have a separate residence in Chennai. She has therefore requested the court to protect her right to remain in the Neelankarai property until the divorce case is resolved or until suitable alternative accommodation is arranged.

Claims regarding property and financial support

In her plea, Sangeetha has also claimed that she holds a 50 per cent share in the Neelankarai house located in Kapaleeshwarar Nagar. She alleged that Vijay has been preventing her from staying in the property and that his lawyers have issued threats regarding her access to the house.

Along with residential rights, Sangeetha has sought financial maintenance for herself and their two children. The petition states that Vijay earns significant income from films and brand endorsements and should provide adequate financial support for the family during the course of the legal proceedings.

She has further requested the court to grant permanent alimony and ensure her continued right to stay in the matrimonial home until the case reaches a final decision.

Background of Thalapathy Vijay’s divorce case

Sangeetha had earlier filed for divorce from Vijay after nearly 27 years of marriage. The couple got married on August 25, 1999, and they have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

In the divorce petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay had been involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor since 2021. She claimed that despite confronting him and receiving assurances that the relationship would end, the situation allegedly continued.

According to the petition, this issue caused repeated arguments between the couple and resulted in emotional distress for her and their children.

Vijay and Trisha’s appearance sparks fresh buzz

Meanwhile, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan recently grabbed attention after they attended the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son in Chennai together. Their joint appearance quickly went viral on social media, especially since it came just days after Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce. Trisha later shared photos from the event on Instagram, thanking her styling team. The actors have previously worked together in several hit films, including Ghilli, Kuruvi, and Leo, which further fueled online discussions about their relationship.

The divorce case is currently being heard in the Chengalpattu court. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 20.