Amid divorce news, Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with ‘mystery girl’

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is making headlines, but not for his cricketing achievements. Rumors of a rift with his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, have been circulating for some time. Fans noticed the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Chahal even deleted all photos featuring Dhanashree. While neither has addressed these rumors, their silence has left fans curious about the state of their marriage.

Adding to the speculation, Yuzvendra Chahal was recently spotted at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai with an unidentified woman. The cricketer, dressed casually in a white oversized t-shirt and baggy jeans, seemed to avoid attention. The mystery woman, seen in a dark green sweatshirt and black pants, also tried to stay low-profile by covering her face and glancing around nervously.

Chahal’s attempts to stay unnoticed, including hiding behind pillars and shielding his face, have only fueled curiosity. Fans are now questioning who the woman is and why the cricketer appeared so cautious during their encounter. This sighting has taken social media by storm, with many linking it to his rumored troubles with Dhanashree.

Reports suggest Chahal was in Mumbai to attend the wedding of gamer and YouTuber Naman Mathur, known as Mortal. However, the hotel sighting has quickly overshadowed the wedding, leaving fans to speculate about Chahal’s personal life.

While Chahal has remained silent about the situation, his low-profile behavior and the mystery woman have kept fans and media guessing.