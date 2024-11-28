Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai’s name displayed without ‘Bachchan’ at event

Mumbai: Amid ongoing chatter about her divorce with actor Abhishek Bachchan, actress Aishwarya Rai’s name at an event was displayed without the “Bachchan” on a screen at a glitzy event in Dubai.

The global icon, Aishwarya, was attending the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai. Videos of her videos from the event made it to social media, where she was seen encouraging women, spotlighting the importance of innovation, and determination.. The videos were shared by the Dubai Women Establishment’s official Instagram, where the Bollywood diva addressed a gathering.

However, what caught the eyes of the social media users was that Aishwarya’s surname was dropped from the Dubai event. In a viral videos, the actress’s name was showed as “Aishwarya Rai—International star.”

In another video shared by the Dubai Women Establishment’s Instagram account, Aishwarya, who donned a stunning bright blue ensemble with silver drizzle, was mentioned as “Aishwarya Rai—International star.”

The rumour about the divorce started doing the rounds when the actress appeared solo at a high-profile wedding. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. While Abhishek, was seen along with his family Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Reportedly, Abhishek liked an Instagram post based on divorce. He was then linked to Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur, with whom he worked in the film “Dasvi”.

In between all the chatter, megastar Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence over the ongoing divorce speculation surrounding his son and daughter-in-law.

In his blog post, Big B penned a note addressing his concerns about “information ending with question marks” and the negative impact it has on those involved.

The star wrote, “It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me…”

Amitabh added, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in… I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice… and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society…”

The post further read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..”