Amid forecasts of heavy rainfall in Telangana, chief secretary alerts collectors

Hyderabad: Amid forecasts of heavy rainfall in Telangana, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari on Friday asked the collectors of Adilabad, Nizamabad, and other districts to be alert.

She instructed the concerned district collectors to monitor the situation by establishing control rooms in Collectorates, according to an official release.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Telangana’s Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts on both Friday and Saturday.

In addition, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the state on August 19, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in Telangana.

Regarding Hyderabad, the department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers on Saturday. The city will also experience hazy weather during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has predicted that the state will receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in many places, with heavy rainfall in isolated areas until August 21.

For Hyderabad, the department has predicted that the city will experience light rainfall or thundershowers in a few places over the next three days.

According to TSDPS, the Nizamabad district received the highest rainfall in Telangana yesterday, measuring 107.8 mm. In Hyderabad, Shaikpet received highest rainfall on Friday.

During the current monsoon season, Telangana has received excess rainfall. The state has recorded an average rainfall of 588.4 mm, compared to the normal level of 489.6 mm. The highest deviation of 56 percent was observed in Siddipet.

In the case of Hyderabad, the average rainfall during the current monsoon season is 450.1 mm, compared to the normal rainfall of 388.6 mm. The highest deviation of 40 percent was witnessed in Charminar.