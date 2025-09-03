Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, often in the spotlight for her glamorous career and ventures beyond films, is once again making headlines. Known for balancing her acting, fitness, and entrepreneurial journey, the actress co-owns one of Mumbai’s most popular restaurants, Bastian Bandra.

Shilpa Shetty’s Announcement

In a surprising announcement on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty revealed on Instagram that Bastian Bandra will close this Thursday. Sharing an emotional note, she wrote, “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations, BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow.”

Bastian first opened in 2016, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra. Known for its seafood-focused menu and elegant ambience, it quickly became a celebrity hotspot. In 2023, the restaurant was relocated in Bandra, where it continued to attract the city’s elite and Bollywood stars.

Fraud Allegations Surface

The announcement comes as Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra face accusations of defrauding businessman Deepak Kothari of more than Rs 60 crore between 2015 and 2023. Their lawyer has denied the charges, calling them baseless and claiming the matter has already been addressed legally.

Although Bastian Bandra is shutting down, Shilpa confirmed that “Bastian At The Top,” located on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadar, will continue operations. The team has also promised a new beginning soon.