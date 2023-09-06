Amid heavy rainfall in Telangana, CS directs collectors to remain alert

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has directed district collectors to remain vigilant as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in Telangana over the next three days. She noted that heavy rainfall has been occurring in the state for the past three days, and with more downpours expected, strict measures must be taken in coordination with all departments to prevent any loss of life or property.

On Tuesday, CS reviewed the situation through a teleconference with district collectors. She said that as tanks and streams in various districts are already full, appropriate measures should be taken.

She further stressed the importance of making adequate safety arrangements at causeways, culverts, and bridges as a precautionary measure against heavy rainfall and floods in Telangana. Regular teleconferences with mandal level revenue, PR, and other officials should be conducted to minimize damage.

To monitor the situation, control rooms should be established in every district collectorate.

CS has ordered the relocation of people from rain and flood-affected areas to safe zones and the setup of relief camps to provide food, water, medical care, and other essential facilities for affected families.

During the teleconference, DGP Anjani Kumar, Special Chief Secretaries Rajat Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja, Fire Services DG Nagireddy, Water Board MD Dana Kishore, and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose participated.