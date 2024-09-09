Amid heavy rains, Hyderabad’s Osmansagar, Himayatsagar continue water discharge

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s reservoirs, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, continued water discharge for the second day on Sunday due to heavy rains.

On Saturday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) operated the gates.

Water released from Hyderabad’s Osmansagar, Himayatsagar due to heavy rains

Due to heavy rains, the Water Board decided on Saturday to release water downstream into the Musi River.

On Sunday, the level of Osmansagar was recorded at 1,788.55 feet, while the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the reservoir is 1,790 feet.

For Himayatsagar, the FTL is 1,763.50 feet, and the water level on Sunday was at 1,761.3 feet.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad warns of very heavy rains over the next two days

Rainfall forecast

Meanwhile, the IMD Hyderabad has forecast very heavy rains in various districts of Telangana today and has issued an orange alert due to the expected weather conditions.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for September 10 and 11.

In view of the anticipated rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana over the next three days, it is likely that the water levels of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar will increase further.