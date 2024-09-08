IMD Hyderabad warns of very heavy rains over the next two days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has warned of very heavy rains over the next two days in various districts of Telangana.

The weather department has also forecast heavy rains for Tuesday.

IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert due to rains

In light of the anticipated very heavy rains in many districts of Telangana, the department has issued an orange alert.

For Tuesday, the department has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

It has also issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.

For Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rains over the next four days, until Wednesday.

Rainfall hits Mahabubabad, Khammam on Saturday

Yesterday, heavy rainfall lashed Mahabubabad and Khammam districts of Telangana. The districts received 182.5 mm and 122 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Rangareddy also experienced significant rainfall, recording 111.8 mm.

In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 6.3 mm was recorded in Shaikpet.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecast very heavy rains across various districts of Telangana, the total rainfall received during the current Southwest Monsoon is likely to increase further.