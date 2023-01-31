Amid Pathaan success, Sona Mohapatra calls ‘Besharam Rang’ a ‘mediocre song’

Sona took to Twitter on Monday to share a clip from the making of her song 'Rasarkeli Bo'

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 31st January 2023 11:27 am IST
Amid 'Pathaan' success, Sona Mohapatra calls 'Besharam Rang' a 'mediocre song'

Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra has termed the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ as a ‘mediocre song at its best’, despite the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer film turning out to be superhit at the box office.

Sona took to Twitter on Monday to share a clip from the making of her song ‘Rasarkeli Bo’.

She also said that all the brouhaha around ‘Besharam Rang’, which landed in a controversy due to Deepika’s saffron bikini, ended up helping the song.

Sona tweeted: “The faltu ka hue and cry around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best.”

“Of course the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indic identity, won’t happen in a hurry & the de-raci-‘nation’ will continue.”

She attached the music video of ‘Rasarkeli Bo’ with the post.

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of SRK’s three films after a hiatus of over four years.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button