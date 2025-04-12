Amid rifts, Bandi Sanjay meets Raja Singh over chai in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid speculations of rifts between Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay met the former in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.

For the past few months, Raja Singh has been openly critical of the state leadership and has distanced himself from party events. He also publicly opposed the party’s decision to nominate Goutham Rao as the MLC candidate for the Hyderabad local bodies constituency.

The Union minister met Raja Singh at the Hanuman temple at Akashpuri. Later, while addressing the media, he said, “Raja Singh is a hardcore Hindu and raises his voice against atrocities on the Hindu community. All issues, if any, would be sorted out shortly.”

He even posted on X regarding his meeting with the Goshamahal MLA. “Happy to meet @TigerRajaSingh bhai on Hanuman Jayanti. A pleasant visit to the Akashpuri Hanuman temple, a heartfelt prayer, and a warm sip of chai. Sometimes, that’s all it takes to feel good,” his X post read.

Last month, Raja Singh had criticised his party regarding the appointment of the Telangana BJP president. He asked whether the president would be appointed by the BJP’s Telangana committee or the Central committee, adding that if the state committee appoints the president, it will be a ‘rubber stamp’.

He opined that it is better if the president is appointed by the central committee. “Previous presidents formed groups within the party, which hampered the BJP’s image,” Raja Singh alleged during a press meet.

He further alleged that the BJP has, in the past, neglected those who took the blame of senior leaders and served jail terms. Raja Singh said that if the new president also indulges in groupism, it will further damage the saffron party’s image.