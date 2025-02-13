Amid rise in temperatures in Hyderabad, experts warn of dehydration risks

Hyderabad: With the arrival of summer, rising temperatures and Hyderabad’s dry climate are increasing the risk of dehydration, which often goes unnoticed until it leads to severe health complications. Experts warn that many people do not recognize the early signs, making them more vulnerable to serious conditions.

Medical specialists highlight two key types of dehydration i.e. silent dehydration and diarrheal dehydration, both of which can have serious consequences. Silent dehydration occurs when the body loses fluids and electrolytes without triggering intense thirst, making it difficult to detect. This condition is especially dangerous for diabetics, as increased urination and altered thirst perception make them more vulnerable. Diarrheal dehydration, on the other hand, is caused by infections or gastrointestinal disorders, leading to rapid fluid loss, which can be life-threatening, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Speaking at a workshop titled “Decoding Dehydration: Silent & Diarrheal – Holistic Solutions for Faster Recovery,” organized by Heal Foundation at Tourism Plaza on Wednesday, medical experts shared essential hydration strategies.

Dr. B. Ravinder Reddy, Senior Consultant Gastrointestinal Surgeon at Care Hospital, Hyderabad, explained that silent dehydration can impair cognitive function and kidney health. He recommended electrolyte-based hydration solutions over plain water to maintain the body’s fluid balance. He advised people, particularly diabetics, to opt for low-sugar, electrolyte-rich drinks to prevent complications.

Dr. C. Suresh Kumar, Professor of Pediatrics at RVM Medical College, emphasized that diarrheal dehydration, often caused by infections or food poisoning, leads to a sudden drop in blood volume. If untreated, it can cause shock, organ failure, or even death. He highlighted the WHO-recommended Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) as the most effective treatment. However, he noted that incorrect preparation of powdered ORS reduces its effectiveness and suggested ready-to-drink ORS for better accuracy. He also stressed the importance of early ORS administration, zinc supplementation, and continued feeding for faster recovery.

As summer intensifies, experts urge Hyderabad residents to stay hydrated with electrolyte-rich fluids, recognize early signs of dehydration, and seek timely medical attention when needed. Proper hydration and preventive measures can help avoid serious health risks in the coming months.