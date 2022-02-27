Amid Ukraine crisis, Baba Vanga’s prediction about Putin goes viral

Kharkiv: Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a prediction made by a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant Vangelia Gushterova went viral on social media.

Vangelia who had accurately predicted a number of events in the past including the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the 9/11 attack on the world trade center in New York, had said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will one day rule the world.

Vangelia who is commonly known as ‘Baba Vanga’ and ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ had also said that nobody can stop Russia.

Who is Baba Vanga?

In the Bulgarian language, ‘Baba’ means maternal or paternal grandmother. Vanga was born in January 1911 in a village in Bulgaria. She was a religious leader and a herbal doctor.

At the age of 12 years, she had lost her vision due to an accident.

Although she died on August 11, 1996, she left behind many predictions that run until 5079.

Some of her predictions that came true include death of Princess Diana, 2004 Thailand tsunami, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the 9/11 attack, Presidency of Barak Obama.

As per her last prediction, the world would come to an end in 5079.

Russian troops break into Kharkiv

Meanwhile, Russian forces have entered into Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov has urged residents to stay inside.

He said, “Do not leave shelters! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy. Civilians are asked not to take to the streets”.