Amid worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka under state of emergency again

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 6th May 2022 11:17 pm IST
Amid worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka under state of emergency again
Economic Crisis in Sri Lanka (Representative Image)

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight, according to the presidential media division.

The state of emergency gives the police and the security forces power to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.

Rajapaksa’s decision was to ensure public security and maintain essential services so as to make sure a smooth functioning of the country, the presidential media division said.

MS Education Academy

The decision came amidst weeks of public protests demanding the resignation of the President and the government.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis in its history with the shortage of essentials, and power outages caused by a severe forex crisis.

Rajapaksa had declared emergency on April 1 also after a mass protest opposite his private residence. He had revoked it on April 5.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button