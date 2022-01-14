AmInul Hasan Jafri takes charge as pro-tem chairman of Legislative Council

Hyderabad: Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri, an MLC, took charge as pro tem Chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council on Thursday in the speaker’s Chamber in the presence of state ministers and the MLAs.

Governor T Soundararajan signed an appointment order on Wednesday to appoint Jafri as the pro-tem chairman with effect from January 11. Jafri shall be the first candidate from Muslim community to hold this prestigious position in the Telangana State Council.

The Telangana Legislature Secretary Narasimha Charyulu on Wednesday called on Jafri at his residence and informed him about his appointment.

The term of the current Pro term chairman Bhopal ready came to an end on January 4, after which the Governor has appointed Jafri the senior-most member of the Legislative Council. He will discharge duties till a full-time new speaker is appointed.

Jafri is a degree holder from Osmania University in journalism. His reports have been regularly published in English, Telugu, and Urdu newspapers for the last three decades.

Jafri was appointed as an MLC in 2010 for the first time. On March 2, 2017, he was appointed to this position for the fourth time.

Prashanth Reddy an MLA has expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for appointing a journalist as a pro tem speaker. He hoped that Jafri would perform well in his new capacity.