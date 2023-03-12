Amit Shah arrives for CISF’s Raising Day event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is scheduled to attend the 54th annual Raising Day celebrations of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrived in the city on late saturday evening.

The event will be held at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) Hyderabad on Sunday.

State BJP leaders received Home Minister at the aiport.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on this occasion,” an official had informed earlier.

In a tweet, CISF wrote, “DG CISF & all ranks happy and excited to welcome the HM Shri @AmitShah for celebrating #CISFRaisingDay on 12th Mar’ 2023 @ NISA Hyderabad. #CISF is organising its #RaisingDay parade for the 1st time out of Delhi/NCR..”

Shah in a tweet responded that the CISF forms one of the pillars of India’s internal security.

“Tomorrow will attend its 54th Raising Day Parade to be held in Hyderabad. Looking forward to meeting India’s Bravehearts.”

It used to be held at CISF ground located on the outskirts of Delhi, in Ghaziabad.

“This time, it will be celebrated at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on this occasion,” an official had said.

For the last couple of years, all paramilitary forces are celebrating their Raising day outside Delhi.

On March 19, CRPF will hold an annual Raising Day in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district which used to be once dominated by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

The CISF is a central armed police force of the country and is among one the six paramilitary forces of India. It functions under the Union Home Ministry.

The CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year.