Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad for ‘Liberation Day’ celebrations

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the city on Friday for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government’s ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations on September 17.

Shah was welcomed by the Union minister for Culture, Tourism And Development Of the North Eastern Region, and Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy at the Shamshabad International Airport. He is scheduled to stay at National Police Academy for the night.

On Saturday, Shah will reach the Secunderabad Parade Grounds at 8.45 am and stay at the Parade Grounds till 11.45 am. He will hoist the national flag as part of the ‘Liberation Day’ celebrations and will later, take part in an important meeting of the party leaders at the tourism plaza.

He will then go to Classic Gardens, in Secunderabad at 2.30 pm and take part in a program being held by Reddy to distribute implements to the disabled of the state to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, he will go to the police academy and take part in different programs. Shah will leave for New Delhi at 7.30 pm on the same day.