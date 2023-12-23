Amit Shah attends BJP’s national office-bearers meeting in Delhi

There was no official word on what Modi or Nadda said during the closed-door meeting, but sources said the message to the party leaders was to intensify their outreach before elections are announced.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 23rd December 2023 5:46 pm IST
Amit Shah attends BJP's national office-bearers meeting in Delhi
The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah (Credits: theconomictimes)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the BJP’s national office-bearers meeting here on Saturday, December 23, and interacted with the party leaders.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Shah reached the BJP headquarters here in the afternoon on the second and last day of the meeting. BJP chief J. P. Nadda was present at the meeting, which is also being attended by all state unit chiefs of the party.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a closed-door meeting of the BJP’s national office-bearers as the party took stock of its organizational preparedness and chalked out upcoming programs for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Retaliate against forces with no dignity for culture: Dhankhar

There was no official word on what Modi or Nadda said during the closed-door meeting, but sources said the general message to the party leaders was to intensify their outreach around the government’s good works in the over three months left before the elections are announced.

The positive feedback about the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a flagship central government program aimed at ensuring saturation coverage of its numerous welfare schemes, was also talked about at the Friday meeting.

The BJP has asked its members to ensure that people in maximum numbers benefit from it.

The poll results, especially the BJP’s sweep of the three Hindi-speaking states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, have boosted the party’s morale as it looks to retain power at the Centre for a third straight term.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 23rd December 2023 5:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button