Amit Shah came to create divisions in Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Monday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to create divisions in the state. He was referring to Shah’s comments made a day earlier at a public meeting against the ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government here.

“What did he say yesterday? Did he talk about the Rs 1,350 crores that we were supposed to receive? Did he mention ITIR, Bayyaram steel industry, or national project? He conveniently forgot the one who was involved in the paper leak,” Harish Rao said, according to a press release from his office.

The Telangana finance minister alleged that the purpose of Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana was to create caste and religious divisions among the people.

“The BJP’s claims that they will come to power are an illusion. Will the deposit come from Khammam district? Will they come into power in the state? It’s not possible,” Harish Rao stated. He also alleged that many attendees were brought in from other districts for the BJP rally held in Chevella the previous day.

“No matter how many tricks anyone tries, we are the ones who hit the hat trick. We have a people’s government that is implementing many schemes without a guarantee. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao fought for the people, and we will continue to do so,” the Telangana finance minister said.

Harish Rao stated that the Telangana government is putting in efforts to provide relief to farmers affected by crop loss due to untimely rains. He said an announcement was made to provide Rs 10,000 per acre for crop loss, and instructions have been issued to the Chief Secretary to assess it.

The minister informed the Sitarama project would provide water for every crop in Khammam district in the coming months.

“Because KCR increased the value of the farmer, the value of the land increased. Farmers should not be discouraged by untimely rains. We have a farmer’s government,” said Harish Rao.

The finance minister said that the state has witnessed a significant increase in the cultivation of the Yasangi crop, from 14 lakh acres in 2014 to 56 lakh acres in 2023. He also mentioned that the government had bought crops worth 26,600 crores last year, as compared to 3600 crores in 2014.

Telangana only state with 100% institutional deliveries

Harish Rao aso praised Telangana as a role model to other states with 100% institutional deliveries for the year 2021 to 2022.

He shared the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Health Management Information System analytical report for 2020 – 21 and 2021 – 22 to buttress his point.

“The futuristic vision of Hon’ble CM #KCR Garu towards maternal health care as part of #ArogyaTelangana is showing results as declared by Central government. Congratulations to doctors, staff and entire health department for putting your best efforts in achieving such tremendous results,” he tweeted.