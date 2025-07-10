Amit Shah chairs Eastern Zonal Council meet in Ranchi

Ranchi: The 27th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council commenced in Ranchi on Thursday, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting, being held at Hotel Radisson Blu, brings together top leaders and officials from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha to deliberate on 20 crucial inter-state coordination issues.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren welcomed Amit Shah on his arrival for the meeting.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, are participating in the deliberations.

Senior bureaucrats from the four states, including a 15-member IAS-IPS team from Jharkhand, are also attending.

The agenda includes a wide range of interstate concerns. The Mayurakshi Dam water-sharing dispute between Jharkhand and Bengal tops the chart.

Ranchi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary during the 27th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, in Ranchi, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)

In this image released by @HemantSorenJMM via X on July 10, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the 27th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, in Ranchi. (@HemantSorenJMM via PTI Photo)

Apart from that, cost-sharing of the Fulbari Dam under the Upper Mahananda Water Scheme; construction of the Indrapuri Reservoir Project in Bihar; formulation of a comprehensive silt management policy; expansion of banking services to remote villages; timely investigation of cases under the POCSO Act and crimes against women and children; status of fast-track special courts and the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112); and delays in the establishment of BSF battalions and sector headquarters due to pending land acquisition in West Bengal are the issues being discussed.

Jharkhand is also expected to reiterate its claim of Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the Centre, a longstanding financial demand. The state is likely to raise the issue of pending fund releases under MNREGA and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Additionally, unresolved matters dating back to the bifurcation of Bihar and Jharkhand are expected to be discussed — particularly those related to pension liabilities.

The Union Home Ministry had earlier directed the Accountants General of both states to reconcile data, following disputes over inconsistencies in pension payment records.

Key decisions on these issues are likely to be made during the day-long meeting.