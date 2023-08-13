Amit Shah compares opposition alliance to ‘old wine in old bottle’

Mansa: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a swipe at the opposition alliance, likening it to an “old wine in old bottle” and claimed it was a group of leaders involved in corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

Shah hit out at the opposition Congress, saying during its rule, India’s economy did not go beyond the 11th rank in the world, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to the 5th position in one shot.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a regional centre of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Mansa town in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a group of 26 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Shah said, “The UPA and Congress are a group of leaders involved in Rs 12 lakh crore corruption. They have now changed their name, haven’t they? But you must refer to them as UPA…Who will vote for those who have committed a scam of Rs 12 lakh crore?”

“Haven’t you heard the saying: ‘Old wine in a new bottle’. But here both the bottle and the wine are old. So, do not get cheated. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP will return to power with full majority,” the Union minister said.

Shah further said many of us have not seen the country’s struggle for independence and have not got the opportunity to die for the nation.

“Many people say had they been there, they would have sacrificed their life for the nation. We do not need to sacrifice our life for the nation, but nobody can stop us from living for the nation,” he said.

“Let us raise five children, starting from our home, who are filled to the brim with patriotism, whose entire life is dedicated to the country. Let us raise five children who live for our language, literature, culture, village, state and the country,” the BJP leader said.

Shah also said that while he is not against English as a language, it is our responsibility to keep the Gujarati language alive.

“If a student does not learn Gujarati, he will not recognise Gujarat, and the country. And if he does not recognise the country, he will never do anything good for it. If we do not introduce our children to the 15,000 years’ old culture of our country, then we shall be responsible for endangering our culture,” he said.

India has shown the path to the world for thousands of years, Shah said, and appealed to people to help create an India which is on top in fields ranging from education, space, security and economy.