Amit Shah holds talks with Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held talks with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan about state-related issues.

The Home Minister who arrived in Vijayawada to attend the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) raising day ceremony on Sunday, drove to Chief Minister Naidu’s residence at Undavalli in Amaravati and held talks with him and his deputy Pawan Kalyan.

The Chief Minister hosted a dinner for the Union Home Minister. Naidu posted on ‘X’ that he along with Pawan Kalyan extended a warm welcome to Amit Shah at his residence in Undavalli.

“During our conversation, we deliberated on various matters pertaining to the development of Andhra Pradesh,” posted Naidu.

Today, alongside the Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan Garu, I was privileged to extend a warm welcome to the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji to my residence in Undavalli. During our conversation, we deliberated on various matters pertaining to the development of… pic.twitter.com/XUClLYuaLr — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2025

The meeting among three leaders lasted for about an hour. BJP state president and MP D. Purandeswari and some other leaders of the coalition were also present.

Earlier, Amit Shah was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Gannavaram Airport. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Nara Lokesh and Home Minister V. Anitha, Purandeswari and others received Amit Shah.

After the dinner meeting at Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, the Union Home Minister reached a star hotel in Vijayawada, where he would have a night halt.

On Sunday, Amit Shah and Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the new campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) southern campus and the NDRF 10th Battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district.

The 10th battalion of the NDRF will celebrate the 20th Raising Day on its premises at Kondapavuluru.

The NDRF came into existence on January 19, 2006, after the enactment of the Disaster Management Act of 2005. It started with eight battalions and the number increased to 16.

Constructed on 50 acres at a cost of Rs.110 crore, the NDRF 10th Battalion headquarters has a training centre, an administrative block, quarters for staff and barracks, stores, a kennel and other facilities.