Amit Shah meets Delhi BJP leaders

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met Delhi BJP leaders to discuss issues concerning the city and the organisation.

The meeting took place at Home Ministry in the evening.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Lok Sabha Member from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present in the meeting with the Home Minister.

It was learnt that unification of three municipal corporations was the main agenda for discussion along with other issues including the functioning BJP city unit.

Sources said that Shah discussed issues concerning Delhi and the BJP city unit and gave his valuable suggestion to improve the functioning party.

“Such meetings are held regularly and issues related to city and party were discussed, Home minister always gave his valuable suggestions which we will follow,” sources said.

It is learnt that there was no discussion over recent violence in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti.

“It was a general discussion and nothing was discussed about the Jahangirpuri riots,” a leader present in the meeting said.

Earlier this week, the Centre had issued the Gazette notification of the merger of the three municipal bodies into one as Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The Bill for the mergers was passed by the recently concluded session of the Parliament and it got assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on April 18 and the Gazette notification issued and the Act came into effect.