‘Are these guys above law’, KTR asks Amit Shah over VHP threat

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday wondered if the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is above the law of the land.

He was reacting to a report about VHP threatening to launch a battle against the Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.

He also has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah if he would tolerate outrageous nonsense against the Delhi Police.

“Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister Amit Shah Ji?,” asked Rama Rao through a tweet on Tuesday.

“Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly?,” asked KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known.

The VHP issued the threat after police registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission and arrested a local VHP leader.

Meanwhile, KTR in another tweet described the NDA government as NPA. “Unemployment in India at a 45 year High, Inflation at 30 year High, Fuel Prices all time High, LPG Cylinder price Highest in the World, RBI says consumer confidence is at its lowest,” he wrote.

“Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ? For Bhakts NPA Non performing Asset,” added KTR, who is also state minister for information technology, industries, municipal administration and urban development.