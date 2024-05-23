Amit Shah meets late Sushil Modi’s family members in Patna

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday offered condolences to the bereaved family members of former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi here.

Shah, who arrived in the city in the evening, went directly to Modi’s Rajendra Nagar residence. Sushil Kumar Modi, arguably the tallest BJP leader to have been emerged from Bihar, had passed away earlier this month after battling cancer.

After consoling Modi’s family, Shah retired for the night at a local hotel, where party leaders continued to meet him.

Shah, also known as BJP’s principal strategist, is scheduled to address a rally on Friday in the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. Union Minister RK Singh, the current MP from Arrah, is aiming for a hat-trick in the upcoming elections.