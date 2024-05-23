‘Shehzade’ have already booked tickets for vacation abroad after June 4: Amit Shah

Domariyaganj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the two “Shehzade” (Princes) — Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav — have already booked tickets for their “vacation” abroad as they want to escape the heat here.

“They (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) are aware that in the five phases of elections, the BJP has already won 310 seats and will cross the 400 mark in the remaining two phases,” the Home Minister said.

Speaking at a rally here, Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken even a single day’s leave in the past 23 years.

“Now you know the difference. Hum kahan jayenge –yahin jiyenge, yahin marenge,” he said.

He further said that the INDIA bloc is a congregation of corrupt elements who have done a scam worth Rs 12 lakh crores.

“But there is not a blot on the character of PM Modi,” he pointed out.

Listing the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government, Amit Shah said that the BJP had fulfilled the demand for ‘one rank one pension’ in the army.

“During the Samajwadi regime, criminals were indulging in extortion, land grabbing, kidnappings etc. But when Yogi Adityanath’s government came to power, he turned all such elements upside down,” he said.

Referring to the reservation issue, the Home Minister said that the West Bengal High Court has already struck down the reservation given illegally.

“I promise you that there will be no cut in the quota of SC/ST, OBCs and Muslims. It is the INDIA members who want to appease their vote bank,” he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah underlined the importance of the region and said that the BJP government is working to develop the Buddhist circuit.