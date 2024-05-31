Amit Shah offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati

On Thursday, Shah offered prayers at the Kottai Bhairavar temple in Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st May 2024 12:25 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit shah

Tirupati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple here on Friday, said an official.

Accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, the BJP leader reached the temple at around 8 am and spent half an hour there, participating in the rituals.

“The temple priests blessed Shah and also gifted him a diary, ayurvedic products, laddu (consecrated sweet) and other items,” the official told PTI.

On Thursday, Shah offered prayers at the Kottai Bhairavar temple in Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

