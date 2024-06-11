Amit Shah pays tribute at Police Memorial

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 12:34 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah at National Police Memorial to pay tribute before taking charge as Home Minister, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
