Amit Shah reviews security in J&K in wake of recent terror attacks

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, following the recent terror attacks there.

During the meeting, Amit Shah reviewed the area domination plan of the security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism. While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and the overall security scenario in the UT, Shah instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and the need for the complete elimination of the terror eco-system, the official added.

He also advised the security agencies on appropriate deployment in the vulnerable areas. He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism, the official stated.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief of the Army Staff, Director (IB), Heads of CAPFs, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting held in New Delhi.

The MHA said that the Union Home Minister stressed that all due procedures should be adopted in counter- terror operations. Shah underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory for the significant decline in terror related incidents, infiltration and improvement in the law and order situation, the official added.