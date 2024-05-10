Amit Shah seeks vote for Ajay Mishra, whose son ran over farmers in Lakhimpur

Home Minister Amit Shah recently took to the election campaign rally in the Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh to rally support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Mishra Teni. During his address, Shah assured the voters that if they ensured the victory of Ajay Mishra, he would elevate him to a position of prominence, referring to him as a “bada aadmi” (big man).

In a video of his speech, Shah is purportedly heard saying “Kheri walo tumare pass matri hai, Ajay Mishra ko vote do, is ko bada admi banane ka kaam hamara hai“.

Pertinently, BJP MP Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish is embroiled in a serious controversy. He is the main accused in the case of the killing of four farmers and a local journalist by allegedly running a car deliberately over them in 2021 during farmer protests. However, Ashish is currently out on bail. The car was reportedly part of the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Ajay Mishra.

The juxtaposition of promises of political elevation with the cloud of criminal allegations against Ajay Mishra’s son has created a complex and contentious atmosphere in Lakhimpur.