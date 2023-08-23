Amit Shah speaks to Mizoram Governor, CM after 17 killed in bridge collapse

Several others are still feared trapped at the site, near Sairang, 21 km from Aizawl, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred this morning.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 23rd August 2023 2:18 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured them all possible assistance after 17 workers were killed when an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in the state.



“Anguished by the tragic accident in Mizoram. I have spoken to the Governor and CM Mizoram and assured all possible assistance. The NDRF and local administration are on-site, conducting rescue operations. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah wrote on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.


