Amit Shah to arrive in Hyderabad today for ‘Liberation Day’ celebration

Hyderabad: The schedule of the state visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been finalised. Shah will land in Hyderabad today evening. He will reach Shamshabad international airport at 9.50 pm and stay at National Police Academy on Friday night.

On Saturday, Shah will reach the Secunderabad parade grounds at 8.45 am and stay at the parade grounds till 11.45 am. He will hoist the national flag as part of the ‘liberation day’ celebration of the central government. Later, he will take part in an important meeting of the party leaders at the city-based tourism plaza.

He will go to Secunderabd-based classic gardens at 2.30 pm and take part in a program being held by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy to distribute implements to the disabled of the state to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, he will go to the police academy and take part in different programs. Shah will leave for New Delhi at 7.30 pm on the same day.

Women’s bike rally in Hyderabad

On Thursday, the Bhartiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha kicked started its ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations with an all-women bike rally from Bhagya Laxmi Temple at Charminar.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in the rally. Dressed in saffron attire several women workers of the BJP women’s wing gathered near the 431-year-old monument.

The rally was planned by Geetha Krishna Murthy, president of BJP Mahila Morcha, following the BJP central leadership’s announcement to organize programs in view of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’.

Hyderabad Liberation Day vs National Integration Day

While BJP-led central government and the saffron party leaders both in the Center and Telangana are terming it ‘Hyderarabad Liberation Day’, the TRS-led Telangana government is calling it ‘National Integration Day’.

Earlier, the Telangana cabinet decided to organise the opening ceremony of “Vajrotsavalu of Telangana National integration” for three days- 16, 17 and 18 September 2022 on a grand scale across the state.

According to an official statement, the government will organise massive rallies on September 16, which will involve students, youth, men and women in all the headquarters of the Assembly constituencies.

On September 17, CM KCR will unfurl the national flag in the public garden and deliver his speech.

“On the same day, Ministers in all district headquarter concerned officials and public representatives in all government offices in Municipality and Panchayats will hoist the national flag,” said the statement.

“A huge rally from Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road to NTR Stadium via Ambedkar statue will be taken up with cultural performances including Gussadi Gondu Lambadi and other art forms. After that, a public meeting will be held at NTR Stadium near Indira Park,” the statement said.

The freedom fighters will be felicitated at all district headquarters on September 18 along with poets and artists. Cultural programmes will also be organised.

With inputs from NSS