Amit Shah to attend Karimnagar medical college event on Oct 4

Shah would also lay the foundation stone for the building of Pratima Deemed University and later address the students.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspects arrangements ahead of Amit Shah's visit.
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspects arrangements ahead of Amit Shah's visit.

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the silver jubilee celebrations of a medical college in Karimnagar, and take part in other events in Telangana on October 4.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspected arrangements ahead of Shah’s visit to the Pratima Medical College in Karimnagar.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, told reporters that the college was inaugurated 25 years ago by the then Union Home Minister L K Advani, in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu, who was then Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

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Shah would also lay the foundation stone for the building of Pratima Deemed University and later address the students.

BJP sources said Shah would arrive in Hyderabad on the night of October 3. On October 4, he will lay the foundation stone for a milk chilling centre at Medak before proceeding to Karimnagar.

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