Amit Shah to attend Yoga Day celebrations in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a yoga event in Ahmedabad on Friday, June 21, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, state minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.

Shah will perform yoga at a public garden on Sindhu Bhavan Road in the city with other participants, said Sanghavi.

The Gujarat minister of sports, youth and cultural activities announced that the state-level event to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga will be held near the India-Pakistan border at Nadabet in Banaskantha district on Friday morning in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Several state ministers and Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary will also attend the event at Nadabet. This is the first time Yoga Day will be celebrated at Nadabet, he said.

The event has been organised by the state Yoga Board and the Border Security Force (BSF), he said.

Other ministers, MLAs, MPs, and BJP office-bearers will take part in yoga events across the state.

In all, Yoga Day will be celebrated at 312 locations in all major cities and towns of Gujarat, he added.