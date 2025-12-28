Amit Shah to begin 2-day Assam visit on Sunday

Shah, after his arrival, will spend the night at the state guest house in Koinadhara area here and no programme is scheduled on Sunday.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 28th December 2025 1:24 pm IST
Union home minister Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Sunday night on a two-day visit to Assam during which he would inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting, officials said.

On Monday, he will pay homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed ‘Swahid Smarak Kshetra’ here.

Shah will then leave for Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Borduwa of Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the redevelopment project of the spiritual site.

The home minister is also scheduled to address a public rally at Borduwa after the inauguration.

Shah will return to Guwahati, where he will inaugurate a new building of the police commissionerate and an integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city’s security.

The ICCS will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs in Guwahati to bolster security and emergency response systems in the state, Sarma said.

Shah’s last programme of the day will be the inauguration of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with 5,000 seat capacity, in Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed arrangements at various venues during the week.

Shah’s visit comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s two-day visit to the state from December 20, during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation of several infrastructure projects and addressed a public meeting.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are likely to be held early next year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th December 2025 1:24 pm IST

