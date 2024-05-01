Amit Shah to campaign in Old City of Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to campaign for the BJP MP candidate in Hyderabad’s Old City today.

Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, and others will also participate in the campaign.

A roadshow is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm today from Mahankali Temple, Laldarwaza, to Sudha Talkies, Shalibanda, Hyderabad.

This marks the first instance of a top BJP leader participating in an election rally in the Old City.

Earlier, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur joined the nomination rally of Madhavi Latha and appealed to people to support the BJP candidate.

However, it is unclear whether Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh will attend today’s roadshow, as he was not present during the nomination rally of Madhavi Latha.

Madhavi Latha targets AIMIM, Congress

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad BJP MP candidate criticized AIMIM and Congress, alleging that they have been winning polls by “spreading hate and terrorizing people”.

Latha also claimed that Owaisi had not undertaken any developmental work in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the last 40 years.

Voting for all 17 seats, including the Hyderabad Parliamentary seat in Telangana, will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In the 2019 general election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three, and AIMIM one seat.