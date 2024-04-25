Video: Flexi surfaces against BJP in Hyderabad as Amit Shah visits Telangana

Hyderabad: A flexi questioning and mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP surfaced in Hyderabad ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana. It appeared on the main road near the state Congress office in Hyderabad.

In the past, the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government also used similar tricks whenever Shah or Modi came to Telangana for campaigning.

The new flexi at the Congress office in Hyderabad surfaced when Amit Shah is set to address a public meeting at the Siddipet degree college grounds today.

Also Read Traffic advisory for roadshow of Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

In Siddipet, Union Minister of Culture & Tourism and Development of the Northeast and BJP Telangana president G. Kishan Reddy, along with the party’s Medak Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao and others, will participate.

While the BJP is making efforts to increase its numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress, which recently formed the government in Telangana, is confident of winning maximum seats in the state.

Today, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also scheduled to hold a roadshow between PVNR Expressway pillar numbers 121 and 152.