Traffic advisory for roadshow of Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have issued a traffic advisory for the roadshow of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday.

It will be applicable from 4 pm to 8 pm today.

Revanth Reddy’s roadshow in Hyderabad

The roadshow is set to be held between PVNR Expressway pillar numbers 121 and 152.

In view of the roadshow, the police issued a traffic advisory asking people to avoid Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh Road today evening.

Congress will form government at centre: Telangana CM

On Wednesday, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy stated that Congress is poised to form the next government at the Centre.

Addressing a corner meeting as part of the campaign for party candidate D. Nagender in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, he expressed confidence that the Congress will wrest the seat from the BJP.

Nagender, a former minister and sitting BRS MLA from Khairatabad, joined the Congress last month, and the party fielded him from Secunderabad, where Union Minister and state BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy is seeking re-election.

As the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana approach, Revanth Reddy is leaving no stone unturned to win maximum seats in the state, and continuing his efforts, he is set to hold a roadshow in Hyderabad today.