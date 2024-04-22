Watch: BJP Hyderabad MP candidate reacts to complaint over arrow gesture

Hyderabad: The BJP MP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kompella Madhavi Latha, ridiculed on Sunday the complaint filed against her controversial arrow gesture towards a mosque.

The candidate stated, “This is ridiculous. If I were against Muslims, then why would I participate in Hazrat Ali Saab ka Juloos that took place during Ramzan? I have distributed food to many people with my own hands. The reason why these people want to target me through their dirty social media posts is that they are scared from the day I appeared on Rajat Sharma’s ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha says,, "On the occasion of Ram Navami…for a dhanush that didn't exist, for the teer (arrow) that didn't exist, and for the reaction of the teer coming out which wasn't there, they made a false video of mine…They… pic.twitter.com/9ymou4mjOk — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

A case has been filed against BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The case was filed against her at Begum Bazar Police Station based on a complaint by Shaik Imran, a resident of the First Lancer area in the city.

The FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

Madhavi Latha allegedly made a provocative gesture during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, pretending to shoot an arrow towards a mosque during the procession.

The complainant stated that ever since Madhavi Latha was named a candidate by the BJP, she has been making derogatory comments against the Muslim community. Imran said in his complaint that on April 17, during the Ram Navami procession, Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an imaginary arrow and shooting it at the Masjid located at the circle of Siddi Amber Bazar.

She expressed great joy after her heinous conduct of this action. This irresponsible action of her has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, the complainant said.

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Madhavi Latha

Earlier, on Friday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at BJP’s Hyderabad MP candidate, saying that the arrow was targeting the peace and tranquillity of the city.

Addressing his first public meeting after filing his nomination from the Hyderabad constituency, Owaisi alleged that the purported gesture by Madhavi Latha was intended to weaken the peace among Hindus and Muslims in the city.

Hyderabad | On a video showing Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha allegedly pretending to shoot an arrow at the mosque in Hyderabad during Ram Navami yatra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "People of Hyderabad had seen BJP's intentions. They will not acept BJP-RSS' vulgar… pic.twitter.com/UGMS9nqWZ9 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad will witness polling for the Lok Sabha on May 13. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Owaisi, who has served four terms in the Lok Sabha as the elected representative from Hyderabad since 2004, was previously elected as an MLA twice in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments–Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet, and Yakatpura. All assembly seats, except Goshamahal, are presently held by the AIMIM.

With inputs from agencies