Amit Shah to inaugurate conclave on 9 years of Modi govt

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a day-long conclave on ‘Nine years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan’ (service, good governance and welfare of poor) organised by Doordarshan on Saturday.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be the guest of honour at the conference that will feature panel discussions on three themes India Surging Ahead, Jan, Jan ka Vishwas (peoples’ confidence) and Yuva Shakti: Galvanising India.

Industry captains Sunil Bharti Mittal, Sangita Reddy, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Ritesh Agarwal, Debjani Ghosh, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rishab Shetty, sarod exponent Aman Ali Bangash, sportspersons Nikhat Zareen, Viren Rasquinha and Akhil Kumar will participate in the panel discussions.

A booklet on the achievements of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last nine years will be released on the occasion.